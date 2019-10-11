Top Iraq cleric says govt responsible for protest deaths

(@imziishan)

Karbala, Iraq, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :The Iraqi government and security forces are "responsible for the bloodshed" during recent protests, top cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani said on Friday.

In a sermon read out at the main weekly prayers, Sistani -- spiritual leader for Iraq's majority, who wields significant power to influence the government -- gave authorities "two weeks" to release the findings of an investigation into the more than 100 deaths recorded during the protests since October 1.