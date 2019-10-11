UrduPoint.com
Top Iraq Cleric Says Govt Responsible For Protest Deaths

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 05:03 PM

Top Iraq cleric says govt responsible for protest deaths

The Iraqi government and security forces are "responsible for the bloodshed" during recent protests, top cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani said on Friday

Karbala, Iraq, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :The Iraqi government and security forces are "responsible for the bloodshed" during recent protests, top cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani said on Friday.

In a sermon read out at the main weekly prayers, Sistani -- spiritual leader for Iraq's majority, who wields significant power to influence the government -- gave authorities "two weeks" to release the findings of an investigation into the more than 100 deaths recorded during the protests since October 1.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

