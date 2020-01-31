Top Iraq cleric urges elections 'as soon as possible'

Iraq's top cleric called Friday for parliamentary elections "as soon as possible" to ease the political crisis gripping the country since anti-government protests erupted four months ago

His appeal echoed that of the demonstrators in Baghdad and across the south who have demanded a snap vote and an independent figure to replace the current caretaker premier.

In a sermon delivered by his representative in the shrine city of Karbala, Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani said it was "imperative to speed up holding early elections so that the people will have their say".

He said Iraq must "accelerate the formation of a new government" and "take the necessary steps to hold free and fair elections as soon as possible".

Parliament has passed a new electoral law but it failed to address most of the protesters' specific demands and President Barham Saleh has yet to sign it into effect.

And while pressure from Sistani and the street forced Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi to resign in December, he has stayed on in a caretaker capacity as political parties have yet to agree on a consensus replacement.

According to Iraq's constitution, parliament's largest bloc must nominate a prime minister within 15 days of legislative elections.