Top Iraqi Cleric Says US Strike 'wanton Attack'
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 04:00 PM
Karbala, Iraq, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Iraq's top cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani on Friday condemned a deadly US strike that killed top Iranian and Iraqi commanders as a "wanton attack" on the country.
In his weekly sermon delivered by his representative in the Shiite holy city of Karbala, Sistani said the raid amounted to a "blatant violation of Iraqi sovereignty."Following the prayers, hundreds of male worshippers began chanting "No to America!"