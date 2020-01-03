Top Iraqi cleric says US strike 'wanton attack'

Iraq's top cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani on Friday condemned a deadly US strike that killed top Iranian and Iraqi commanders as a "wanton attack" on the country

In his weekly sermon delivered by his representative in the Shiite holy city of Karbala, Sistani said the raid amounted to a "blatant violation of Iraqi sovereignty."Following the prayers, hundreds of male worshippers began chanting "No to America!"