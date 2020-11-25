UrduPoint.com
Top Iraqi Diplomat Hopes Moscow To Host Next Intergovernmental Commission Meeting

Muhammad Irfan 51 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 04:53 PM

Top Iraqi Diplomat Hopes Moscow to Host Next Intergovernmental Commission Meeting

Baghdad is looking forward to the next meeting of the Iraqi-Russian Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation and hopes it to take place in Moscow, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Baghdad is looking forward to the next meeting of the Iraqi-Russian Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation and hopes it to take place in Moscow, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said on Wednesday.

The intergovernmental commission resumed work in 2016 after an eight-year hiatus. The latest session was held in April 2019 in Baghdad. The next one is tentatively scheduled for 2021.

"The Iraqi side attaches special importance to the upcoming ninth session, the ninth meeting of the bilateral intergovernmental commission.

The last such meeting was held in Baghdad. We hope that the next one will be held in the Russian capital," Hussein said at the talks with top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov.

Hussein arrived in Russia earlier in the day for a two-day visit. Apart from talks with Lavrov, his agenda includes meetings with Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov, Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov and senior Russian lawmakers.

