Top Iraqi, Saudi Diplomats Discuss Enhancing Bilateral Ties In Riyadh

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein has held talks with his Saudi Arabian counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, during which the two parties discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The meeting came as part of the visit of Baghdad government delegation led by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Khadhimi to the Saudi capital of Riyadh. During the visit, the sides reached five cooperation agreements in the financial, trade, economic, cultural and IT sectors, and also agreed to establish a joint fund worth $3 billion.

"Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein has met with Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the foreign minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between Baghdad and Riyadh. The two sides commended the growing development of ties that they saw over the last period, as well as ways to deepen them," the ministry said in a statement.

The parties held talks on prospects for enhancing joint cooperation between the two Arab states in a way that would contribute to meeting the interests of both nations.

This is Al-Khadhimi's first official visit to Riyadh. It took place at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

