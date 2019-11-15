Iraq's major Shia cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, said during Friday prayer that the lack of serious measures to prosecute corrupt senior officials raised doubts over the ability of the Iraqi political forces to meet the demonstrators' demands, and urged foreign parties to not intervene in the country's situation in light of mass anti-government protests

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) Iraq 's major Shia cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, said during Friday prayer that the lack of serious measures to prosecute corrupt senior officials raised doubts over the ability of the Iraqi political forces to meet the demonstrators' demands, and urged foreign parties to not intervene in the country's situation in light of mass anti-government protests.

"After the start of mass protests, the demonstrators of which are calling for reforms, and the bloodshed of hundreds killed and thousands wounded, the protesters' demands have not been yet achieved, particularly the one pursuing the corrupt officials and restitution money from them," al-Sistani said in a statement, delivered by his representative, Ahmed al-Safi, in the Iraqi city of Karbala.

He added that such behavior called into question the ability of the Iraqi political forces to fulfill their obligations to the the country's people.

According to Al-Sistani, the protests are merely "a national battle, which is only related to the Iraqi people," and no third party may be allowed to interfere in this situation.

"The foreign interventions pose a great risk of turning the country into an arena of conflict and settling of scores between international and regional powers, and the biggest loser in this fight is the people," al-Sistani said.

The anti-government demonstrations in Iraq have been ongoing since early October, with protesters demanding the government's dismissal, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions and an end to corruption. The rallies have been met by a harsh response from the authorities, with the deaths of over 300 people and injuries of nearly 15,000 across the country caused by the security forces.