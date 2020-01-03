In the aftermath of the US airstrikes that killed Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani, Iraq's major Shiite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, has called on all sides to remain calm, Iraqi TV channel Al Sumaria reported on Friday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) In the aftermath of the US airstrikes that killed Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani, Iraq's major Shiite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, has called on all sides to remain calm, Iraqi tv channel Al Sumaria reported on Friday.

"We call on all sides to calm down and act adequately," al-Sistani said.

He slammed the US airstrikes near Baghdad airport as aggression and stressed that these actions violated Iraq's sovereignty.

The Pentagon earlier confirmed that Soleimani and Iraqi Shiite militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, along with 10 other people, were killed on Friday morning in an airstrike on the outskirts of Baghdad that was authorized by US President Donald Trump.

Earlier in the day, Influential Shiite politician and prominent cleric Muqtada al-Sadr called on supporters to be ready to defend the country, while Popular Mobilization Forces also urged followers to prepare for a response to Washington.

In Iran, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani vowed to avenge Soleimani's assassination.