Top Irish Diplomat Says Discussed Priority Fishery Issues With EU Chief Brexit Negotiator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said on Tuesday that he held a productive meeting with the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, and discussed fishery issues, among other things, noting their priority in talks.

"Another focused & positive meeting with @MichelBarnier in #Luxembourg on #Brexit & finding a way to get agreement with #UK. Message on fishing is clear: Fishermen matter to the EU & will remain a priority in negotiations!" Coveney wrote on Twitter.

Fishery, along with the future subsidy policy, remains a stumbling block in the post-Brexit negotiations. Differences on the issue persist although the ninth and last round of bilateral talks concluded in Brussels earlier in October. This, as well as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's pledge to walk away from the talks if a trade agreement is not reached by October 15, threatens the conclusion of a final deal that would regulate post-Brexit relations between the sides.