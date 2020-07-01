Top Israeli Diplomat Doubts Declaration of Sovereignty Over West Bank to Happen on July 1

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi on Wednesday expressed doubts over plans of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to declare sovereignty over parts of the West Bank later in the day

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi on Wednesday expressed doubts over plans of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to declare sovereignty over parts of the West Bank later in the day.

Netanyahu has planned to start the process of annexing the territories on July 1. On Monday, Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benjamin Gantz suggested that the annexation be delayed in the midst of the pandemic.

"I do not know if there will be a declaration of sovereignty today: one should ask the prime minister about this.

I do not think it is likely to happen today," Ashkenazi told Israel's Army Radio.

Netanyahu's annexation plans fit in with US President Donald Trump's peace deal for the Middle East, which has been strongly rejected by Palestine.

In May, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas decided to terminate all treaties with the US and Israel after Netanyahu mentioned the plan to annex the Jordan River's West Bank territories during a swearing-in ceremony of his new cabinet.