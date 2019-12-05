UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Thursday expressed hope that UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn would lose next week's parliamentary elections due to his anti-Semitic views.

Last month, Ghanem Nuseibeh, the head of the Muslims Against Anti-Semitism's nonprofit organization and 23 other prominent activists sent a letter to The Guardian newspaper in which they refused to vote for the Labour party in the December 12 election. They noted that Corbyn had "a long record of embracing antisemites as comrades."

"I will stay out of the internal elections, but I hope that he won't be elected with all his wave of anti-Semitism.

I hope that another side wins," Katz said in an interview with the Israel Defense Forces-operated Galgalatz radio station when asked to share his opinion on Corbyn's candidacy.

For several years, Labour has been hit with allegations of anti-Semitism. Under Corbyn's leadership, several party members were suspended after it was revealed that they had been involved in racist actions against Jews. Corbyn has consistently rejected the accusations, pledging to redouble efforts to fight anti-Semitism within the party.

