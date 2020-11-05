UrduPoint.com
Top Israeli Hospital Orders 1.5Mln Doses Of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V - Reports

Thu 05th November 2020

He Jerusalem-located Hadassah Medical Center has ordered 1.5 million doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Israeli media reported on Thursday, citing the hospital's CEO, Zeev Rotstein

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The Jerusalem-located Hadassah Medical Center has ordered 1.5 million doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Israeli media reported on Thursday, citing the hospital's CEO, Zeev Rotstein.

According to the Haaretz newspaper, the hospital will now provide the Israeli Health Ministry will all relevant information about the vaccine to get clearance for its use.

As cited in the report, Rotstein said that the media-disseminated fears regarding the vaccine are not well-founded and that they have more to do with the global struggle between Russia and the United States rather than scientific data.

In the case if the ministry refuses authorization, Rotstein said that Hadassah will use the vaccine in its foreign branches. According to the CEO, the branch in Moscow has already given the vaccine to patients and "the results and safety we've seen have been very good," as quoted in the report.

If, however, the clearance is granted, Sputnik V will become available in Israel in two to three months, according to the report.

Sputnik V became the world's first officially registered coronavirus vaccine on August 11. It is completing phase 3 clinical trials at the moment.

