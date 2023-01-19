Top Israeli Prosecutor Tells Netanyahu to Fire Interior Minister Over Criminal Convictions

Israel's attorney general Gali Baharav-Miara has told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to fire the interior and health minister after the top court barred Aryeh Deri from serving in ministerial roles, the Haaretz newspaper reported Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Israel's attorney general Gali Baharav-Miara has told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to fire the interior and health minister after the top court barred Aryeh Deri from serving in ministerial roles, the Haaretz newspaper reported Thursday.

Israel's Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Netanyahu's ally and leader of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party should be barred from serving as a minister after he was convicted of tax fraud last year and received a suspended sentence.

Chief Justice Esther Hayut said that Deri was not fit to serve due to "serious corruption offenses" on his record and that having him in charge of two of the most important ministries in the new coalition government, which was sworn in last month, damaged the country's image.