Top Italian Appeals Court Upholds Not-Guilty Verdict for Ukrainian Militant

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Italy's top appeals court in Rome upheld a not-guilty verdict on Thursday handed down by a lower court to Ukrainian volunteer fighter Vitaliy Markiv in last year's murder trial.

"The Supreme Court of Cassation in Rome, the third and highest one, rejected all motions filed by prosecutors and upheld the acquittal of Ukrainian Guard Vitaliy Markiv," the Ukrainian interior ministry said in a statement.

The dual Ukrainian-Italian national was arrested during a trip to Italy in 2017 on accusations that he played a role in the killing of Italian photographer Andrea Rocchelli and his Russian interpreter Andrei Mironov in a mortar attack near the eastern Ukrainian city of Slovyansk in 2014.

A court in Pavia sentenced Markiv to 24 years in jail in 2019 on charges of being an accessory to murder. The verdict was appealed and quashed by the Milan court in November last year, prompting the prosecutors to challenge it with the Rome court.