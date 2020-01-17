UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top Italian Court Rejects Move To Change Electoral System

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 01:00 AM

Top Italian Court Rejects Move to Change Electoral System

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Italy's Constitutional Court rejected on Thursday a bid by the right-wing run regions to call a referendum to change the electoral system, which would have put the League in charge.

The League enjoys the most support in Italy. It campaigned for a switch from a mixed system to a first-past-the-post one, in which a candidate wins a constituency by securing a simple majority.

"The request was declared inadmissible," the court said in a press release, adding that the outcome of such a referendum would be prone to "excessive manipulation."

League leader Matteo Salvini took to Twitter to slam the judgment as a return to "prehistory of the worst Italian politics.

"

"It is a disgrace, it is the old system defending itself: Democrats and M5S will remain attached to their seats. We are sorry that the people are not allowed to decide," he wrote.

Italy uses a voting system in which less than a third of parliamentary seats is allocated using the first-past-the-post method, while the rest of lawmakers are appointed using proportional representation.

A new general election is not expected before 2023 but the ruling coalition of Democrats and the M5S anti-establishment party said they were working on a reform that would switch Italy to a purely proportional representation system.

Related Topics

Twitter Italy Democrats From Court Election 2018

Recent Stories

RAK Crown Prince receives Theyab bin Mohamed bin Z ..

1 hour ago

PTI most popular political party among people: Cha ..

1 hour ago

Javad Zarif Says Tehran Ready to Repatriate Bodies ..

2 hours ago

Parliamentary diplomacy to strengthen ties with Af ..

2 hours ago

Govt's initiatives to equip youth with skills for ..

1 hour ago

US Senate Formally Begins Trump Impeachment Trial

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.