Top Italian Diplomat Accuses Spanish Deputy Prime Minister of Interference

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Wednesday that Spanish Minister of Labor and Second Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz was interfering in Italy's internal affairs

"It's a pity that Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz is interfering in Italian political life by giving unacceptable judgments on the government's decisions. Her party's electoral difficulties don't justify offenses to a European partner and ally. This is not a way to collaborate," Tajani tweeted.

Diaz told the Spanish Congress of Deputies earlier in the day that her party's political opponent, the far-right Spanish party VOX, promoted labor measures similar to those taken by the Italian government on May 1.

In particular, she harshly criticized the decision by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's cabinet to cancel the minimum income for struggling Italian citizens and to make it easier for employers to offer job contracts lasting between 12 and 24 months.

This is the second recent diplomatic clash between Italy and its European allies. Last week, Tajani canceled his visit to Paris due to French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin's comment that Meloni was "incapable" of solving Italy's illegal migration problems. Tajani described his remark as an "unfounded and vulgar offense to a friendly country," and canceled his scheduled meeting with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna.