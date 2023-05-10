UrduPoint.com

Top Italian Diplomat Accuses Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Of Interference

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2023 | 11:30 PM

Top Italian Diplomat Accuses Spanish Deputy Prime Minister of Interference

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Wednesday that Spanish Minister of Labor and Second Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz was interfering in Italy's internal affairs

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Wednesday that Spanish Minister of Labor and Second Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz was interfering in Italy's internal affairs.

"It's a pity that Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz is interfering in Italian political life by giving unacceptable judgments on the government's decisions. Her party's electoral difficulties don't justify offenses to a European partner and ally. This is not a way to collaborate," Tajani tweeted.

Diaz told the Spanish Congress of Deputies earlier in the day that her party's political opponent, the far-right Spanish party VOX, promoted labor measures similar to those taken by the Italian government on May 1.

In particular, she harshly criticized the decision by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's cabinet to cancel the minimum income for struggling Italian citizens and to make it easier for employers to offer job contracts lasting between 12 and 24 months.

This is the second recent diplomatic clash between Italy and its European allies. Last week, Tajani canceled his visit to Paris due to French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin's comment that Meloni was "incapable" of solving Italy's illegal migration problems. Tajani described his remark as an "unfounded and vulgar offense to a friendly country," and canceled his scheduled meeting with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Interior Minister Visit Job Paris Italy May Congress Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Mahmadali congratulates Pakistan on Constitution's ..

Mahmadali congratulates Pakistan on Constitution's Golden Jubilee

2 minutes ago
 Blaze in PBC building extinguished after several h ..

Blaze in PBC building extinguished after several hours

2 minutes ago
 Democrats Urge Biden to End Trump-Era Venezuela Sa ..

Democrats Urge Biden to End Trump-Era Venezuela Sanctions to Alleviate Border Cr ..

2 minutes ago
 Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Educat ..

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education(FBISE) suspends papers sch ..

26 minutes ago
 Dry weather in most parts of country on Thursday: ..

Dry weather in most parts of country on Thursday: Met Office

26 minutes ago
 US Oil Stocks Build Again as Biden Admin. Releases ..

US Oil Stocks Build Again as Biden Admin. Releases Crude Reserves on Market

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.