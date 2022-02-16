UrduPoint.com

Top Italian Diplomat Notes Improvement In Ukrainian Crisis, Believes In Peaceful Solution

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2022 | 01:00 AM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) The situation around Ukraine is improving, and peaceful resolution is the only way forward, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Tuesday following talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Kiev.

"I see that Ukraine still has worries that there may be a destabilization of the situation via hybrid mechanisms.

But I also see an improvement of the situation, since there is no entry of troops or an invasion," Di Maio said at a briefing, adding that Italy is ready to contribute to deterrence.

On February 17, Di Maio is scheduled to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

Russia has on many occasions denied allegations of intending to invade its neighbor, pointing out that NATO's military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its national security while hampering efforts toward peaceful resolution in Ukraine.

