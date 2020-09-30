Top Italian Diplomat Notes Need to Engage Russia in Dialogue With Minsk

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio noted on Wednesday the importance of involving Russia in a dialogue with Minsk to settle civil and political unrest in Belarus

"I believe we need to be pragmatic and should not interrupt communication channels with Minsk. It is obvious that in order to reach a positive result it is fundamental to involve Russia to engage in a constructive dialogue and promote dialogue with Minsk," Di Maio said at a press conference following a meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The top diplomat added that the European Union was closely monitoring the situation in Belarus.

"We remain firm in our calls on the [Belarusian] authorities to start a nationwide inclusive and effective dialogue with all the parties and civil opposition," Di Maio noted.

On August 9, the Belarusian opposition organized protests after disputing the results of the presidential election in which President Alexander Lukashenko was reelected for a sixth term by winning 80 percent of the vote. The opposition insists that its candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election.

Lukashenko has repeatedly accused Western nations of direct interference in the internal affairs of Belarus. Russia has also voiced concerns over foreign interference in the neighboring country.