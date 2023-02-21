UrduPoint.com

Top Italian Diplomat Says Delivery Of Italian Fighters To Kiev 'Almost Impossible' Now

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Top Italian Diplomat Says Delivery of Italian Fighters to Kiev 'Almost Impossible' Now

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Supplies of Italian fighter jets to Ukraine seem "almost impossible" at the moment as more coordination between NATO allies is needed on the issue to avoid deliveries of various models that would require additional training of Ukrainian troops, Italian Foreign Minister Antionio Tajani said.

Earlier in the week, Italian daily newspaper la Repubblica reported, citing sources, that Rome might provide up to five fighter jets, but only after similar steps by its European allies since it was not ready to take unilateral action.

"We have not talked about it, but in this case we will have to coordinate with allies and understand what fighters they will send, since there is not much sense to send different models to Ukraine as there is an issue of training of pilots then. So the shipment of Italian jets (to Ukraine) seems practically impossible to me," Tajani told La Stampa newspaper.

Western countries started increasingly providing Ukraine with a variety of military support, including anti-tank missiles and mines, howitzers, grenade launchers, mortars and armored vehicles, after Russia launched a military operation there in February 2022. In late January, NATO states agreed to deliver tanks to Kiev in an effort to provide the country necessary equipment for a possible counter-offensive later in the year.

For some time now, Kiev has also been asking the United States and other NATO allies for fighter jets to bolster its forces amid Russia's special military operation. So far, Washington and some European countries have been reluctant to provide Kiev with aircraft, focusing instead on providing other types of military support.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Washington Vehicles Rome Kiev United States January February

Recent Stories

EDGE awarded AED2.14 billion contract to supply TH ..

EDGE awarded AED2.14 billion contract to supply THUNDER Precision-Guided Munitio ..

51 minutes ago
 FM arrives in Vilnius to hold talks with Lithuania ..

FM arrives in Vilnius to hold talks with Lithuanian leadership

52 minutes ago
 NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan resigns

NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan resigns

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Netherlands agree to enhance trade, econ ..

Pakistan, Netherlands agree to enhance trade, economic ties

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 4th Sharjah Gulf ..

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 4th Sharjah Gulf Theatre Festival

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.