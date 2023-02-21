Top Italian Diplomat Says Delivery of Italian Fighters to Kiev 'Almost Impossible' Now

(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Supplies of Italian fighter jets to Ukraine seem "almost impossible" at the moment as more coordination between NATO allies is needed on the issue to avoid deliveries of various models that would require additional training of Ukrainian troops, Italian Foreign Minister Antionio Tajani said.

Earlier in the week, Italian daily newspaper la Repubblica reported, citing sources, that Rome might provide up to five fighter jets, but only after similar steps by its European allies since it was not ready to take unilateral action.

"We have not talked about it, but in this case we will have to coordinate with allies and understand what fighters they will send, since there is not much sense to send different models to Ukraine as there is an issue of training of pilots then. So the shipment of Italian jets (to Ukraine) seems practically impossible to me," Tajani told La Stampa newspaper.

Western countries started increasingly providing Ukraine with a variety of military support, including anti-tank missiles and mines, howitzers, grenade launchers, mortars and armored vehicles, after Russia launched a military operation there in February 2022. In late January, NATO states agreed to deliver tanks to Kiev in an effort to provide the country necessary equipment for a possible counter-offensive later in the year.

For some time now, Kiev has also been asking the United States and other NATO allies for fighter jets to bolster its forces amid Russia's special military operation. So far, Washington and some European countries have been reluctant to provide Kiev with aircraft, focusing instead on providing other types of military support.