Top Italian Diplomat Warns Against Escalating Tensions With Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio warned on Friday against escalating tensions with Russia while calling for a united European front on Ukraine.

"Minister Di Maio... expressed his wish for a positive answer by Moscow on the allied availability to start a serious and concrete dialogue to solve the crisis, also highlighting that it is necessary to work to avoid an escalating spiral that would reduce the margins of the political and diplomatic initiative," a statement read.

Di Maio spoke during a phone call with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. The two shared their commitment to continue along the path of dialogue with Russia, while keeping a united front that should act as a deterrent, the Italian foreign ministry said.

Di Maio also spoke with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg. They discussed the situation along the Russian-Ukrainian border. The Italian diplomat said he was committed to keeping the dialogue with Russia open, in close coordination with NATO allies and EU partners.