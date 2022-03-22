UrduPoint.com

Top Japanese Diplomat Calls Unfair To Link Tokyo's Stance On Ukraine To Japan-Russia Ties

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Top Japanese Diplomat Calls Unfair to Link Tokyo's Stance on Ukraine to Japan-Russia Ties

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Moscow's attempts to link Tokyo's reaction to the Ukrainian events and bilateral relations between Russia and Japan are unfair and unacceptable, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday that Moscow, in response to Tokyo's unfriendly steps, is refusing to negotiate a peace treaty with Japan, halting visa-free travel for Japanese citizens to the southern Kuril Islands, and withdrawing from dialogue with Japan on establishing joint economic activities in the southern Kurils.

"Aggression in Ukraine by Russia is a gross violation of international law and violates world order. This is absolutely unacceptable. We strongly condemn such actions. But attempts to link (Tokyo's) reaction and bilateral relations are extremely unfair on the part of Russia and absolutely unacceptable. We strongly protest against this," the minister told a press conference.

The corresponding position was conveyed to Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin, the diplomat added.

Related Topics

Protest World Ukraine Moscow Russia Tokyo Japan From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd March 2022

2 hours ago
 Borrell Says EU's New Defense Strategy 'Not About' ..

Borrell Says EU's New Defense Strategy 'Not About' Creating European Armed Force ..

10 hours ago
 US Believes in Importance of Maintaining Open Comm ..

US Believes in Importance of Maintaining Open Communication Line With Russia - S ..

10 hours ago
 US Has 'Evolving Intelligence' Russia May Be Explo ..

US Has 'Evolving Intelligence' Russia May Be Exploring Options for Cyberattacks ..

10 hours ago
 Senators spar over first Black woman for US Suprem ..

Senators spar over first Black woman for US Supreme Court

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>