TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Moscow's attempts to link Tokyo's reaction to the Ukrainian events and bilateral relations between Russia and Japan are unfair and unacceptable, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday that Moscow, in response to Tokyo's unfriendly steps, is refusing to negotiate a peace treaty with Japan, halting visa-free travel for Japanese citizens to the southern Kuril Islands, and withdrawing from dialogue with Japan on establishing joint economic activities in the southern Kurils.

"Aggression in Ukraine by Russia is a gross violation of international law and violates world order. This is absolutely unacceptable. We strongly condemn such actions. But attempts to link (Tokyo's) reaction and bilateral relations are extremely unfair on the part of Russia and absolutely unacceptable. We strongly protest against this," the minister told a press conference.

The corresponding position was conveyed to Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin, the diplomat added.