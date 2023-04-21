UrduPoint.com

Top Jordanian, Iranian Diplomats Agree To Hold Talks On Bilateral Relations - Authorities

April 21, 2023

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, have held a telephone conversation, during which they agreed to meet in the near future to discuss overcoming problems in relations between the two countries, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday. 

"Foreign Minister of the fraternal Islamic Republic of Iran Hossein Amirabdollahian called (Jordanian) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi ... The ministers agreed to meet in the near future to discuss ways to overcome difficulties in the relations between our two fraternal countries and bring them on the normal track," the ministry's statement read.

During the phone call, the top diplomats discussed bilateral relations between the two nations and recent developments in the region, with Safadi stressing that Jordan, as all Arab countries, seeks to maintain good relations with Iran based on the principles of good-neighborliness, non-interference in internal affairs, and cooperation, the statement read.

In December 2022, Iranian Charge d'Affaires in the Jordanian city of Amman Ali Asghar Naseri told Sputnik that Tehran was willing to strengthen relations with neighboring countries of Western Asia, including with Jordan. On December 20, the foreign ministers of Jordan and Iran held talks on the sidelines of the second Baghdad Conference in Amman.

