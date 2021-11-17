(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) A ceasefire in Ethiopia, which is struggling with an internal conflict between the government and rebels in the northern Tigray region, is still possible, Kenyan Foreign Minister Raychelle Omamo said on Wednesday, following President Uhuru Kenyatta's visit to the country.

On Sunday, Kenyan President Kenyatta traveled to Addis Ababa for his second visit in a month, in a fresh effort to broker peace in the neighboring country.

"We are hopeful for a ceasefire after President Kenyatta's visit to Ethiopia recently. President Kenyatta deals with this issue as a friend and as a neighbor of Ethiopia .

.. We believe in the potential of Ethiopia to find a resolution to this crisis. We believe that a ceasefire is possible," she said a news conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Earlier in November, Blinken discussed the escalation of tensions in Ethiopia with Kenyatta. Blinken thanked Kenyatta for promoting peace and prosperity in the region.

Ethiopia is currently facing an outbreak of violence linked to the advance of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) rebels toward the capital of Addis Ababa.