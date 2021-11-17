UrduPoint.com

Top Kenyan Diplomat 'Hopeful' Of Ethiopia Ceasefire After President Kenyatta's Visit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 06:48 PM

Top Kenyan Diplomat 'Hopeful' of Ethiopia Ceasefire After President Kenyatta's Visit

A ceasefire in Ethiopia, which is struggling with an internal conflict between the government and rebels in the northern Tigray region, is still possible, Kenyan Foreign Minister Raychelle Omamo said on Wednesday, following President Uhuru Kenyatta's visit to the country

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) A ceasefire in Ethiopia, which is struggling with an internal conflict between the government and rebels in the northern Tigray region, is still possible, Kenyan Foreign Minister Raychelle Omamo said on Wednesday, following President Uhuru Kenyatta's visit to the country.

On Sunday, Kenyan President Kenyatta traveled to Addis Ababa for his second visit in a month, in a fresh effort to broker peace in the neighboring country.

"We are hopeful for a ceasefire after President Kenyatta's visit to Ethiopia recently. President Kenyatta deals with this issue as a friend and as a neighbor of Ethiopia .

.. We believe in the potential of Ethiopia to find a resolution to this crisis. We believe that a ceasefire is possible," she said a news conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Earlier in November, Blinken discussed the escalation of tensions in Ethiopia with Kenyatta. Blinken thanked Kenyatta for promoting peace and prosperity in the region.

Ethiopia is currently facing an outbreak of violence linked to the advance of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) rebels toward the capital of Addis Ababa.

Related Topics

Resolution Visit Addis Ababa Ethiopia November Sunday Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole South African President on dea ..

UAE leaders condole South African President on death of former president

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner settles dispute between SNGPL, reside ..

Commissioner settles dispute between SNGPL, residents

1 minute ago
 Digital Youth Summit 2021 provides more opportunit ..

Digital Youth Summit 2021 provides more opportunities for KP youth: Atif Khan

1 minute ago
 South Korea Calls for Norms Following Russian Anti ..

South Korea Calls for Norms Following Russian Anti-Satellite Test - Foreign Mini ..

10 minutes ago
 US, EU, Japan Trade Ministers to Meet at Upcoming ..

US, EU, Japan Trade Ministers to Meet at Upcoming WTO Ministerial in Geneva - St ..

10 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues new guidance on anti-money laundering ..

CBUAE issues new guidance on anti-money laundering, combatting the financing of ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.