Top Kosovo Diplomat Vows to Scrap Tax on Serbian Imports After Elections

Kosovo's top diplomat Behgjet Pacolli promised on Wednesday to do away with tariffs on imports from mainland Serbia if his alliance wins the snap vote this fall

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019)

The breakaway region hiked duties on Serbian goods to 100 percent last November over its opposition to Kosovo's joining Interpol as a member state.

Serbia does not recognize its independence.

"The new government will open a path to dialog. I am sure that the tariffs will be canceled. A final deal must be reached with Serbia," Pacolli told Kosovo's broadcasting company.

Pacolli's centrist New Kosovo Alliance and the center-left Social Democratic Initiative will be running for parliament together. The general election is scheduled for October 6.