Top Kurdish Commander Not Ruling Out Cooperation With Assad To Fight Turkish Offensive

Tue 08th October 2019 | 06:48 PM

Top Kurdish Commander Not Ruling Out Cooperation With Assad to Fight Turkish Offensive



MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The Kurds-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) does not rule out that it will backtrack on its stance and join efforts with President Bashar Assad to fight the looming Turkish offensive in the north of the Arab republic, a senior SDF commander told the NBC broadcaster.

Ankara has announced that it will launch a military operation against Kurdish militants in northeast Syria in the coming days. The United States, which used to back the Kurds, has made it clear that it will not "support or be involved in" the operation. It has also started to withdraw troops from the area over security concerns. Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad has said that his country will be defending its entire territory and will not allow occupation of "even an inch of Syrian land."

"This [partnering with Assad to resist the Turkish operation] is one of the options that we have on the table," Mazloum Kobani Abdi said on Monday.

He added that the watching over Islamic State (IS, terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) prisoners had now become a "second priority" for the SDF as Kurdish fighters had been shifted to the border in anticipation of the looming Turkish offensive.

"This is a very big problem. Nobody has helped in this regard," he said, noting that some 12,000 suspected terrorists were held in detention.

The SDF, however, now has no other choice but to focus on defending their families living in the border area in light of the forthcoming attack.

"The people who fought with you against international terrorism, against ISIS, are under risk right now and they are facing a big battle alone," he said.

The commander argued that the US decision to leave the region had strongly undercut allies' confidence in Washington. He also urged Americans to press President Donald Trump to help the Kurds.

Amid the armed conflict in Syria, the Kurds, keeping control over the country's northern areas, announced the creation of the Federal region of Rojava in 2016, with Damascus saying the move had no legal power. The Syrian government has repeatedly urged the Kurds to join a dialogue and slammed their reliance on US forces, which illegally operate in the country.

