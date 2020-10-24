UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top Kyrgyz Diplomat Says Russia Helped Bishkek To Prevent Protests From Turning Violent

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 04:00 PM

Top Kyrgyz Diplomat Says Russia Helped Bishkek to Prevent Protests From Turning Violent

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) Russia was the first country to support Kyrgyzstan in stabilizing the post-election situation to prevent the protests in the republic from growing violent, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev told Sputnik on Saturday.

"In the post-election period a vacuum of power existed in the country during 5-10 days, which resulted in a political crisis. In this period, serious confrontation occurred between the legitimate president and certain political forces, which were the pro-government forces and the opposition forces," the minister said.

Kazakbaev added that that situation could "deteriorate into riots and violence. And, regarding this issue, primarily Russia and our other partners made statements and provided support.

"

He stressed the importance of Russia's "advisory, information and moral support," recalling that Deputy Kremlin Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak had arrived in Bishkek amid the peak of protests.

Kyrgyzstan has been undergoing political turmoil since the October 4 legislative elections, when several political parties failed to enter the parliament and challenged the official results. Mobs of protesters stormed key buildings, including the country's seat of power, setting in motion a cascade of political change. Bishkek has annulled the results of the previous election and set the January 10 deadline for the new one.

Related Topics

Election Riots Russia Parliament Bishkek Kyrgyzstan January October Moral From Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE presents government strategy and innovation at ..

18 minutes ago

FNC, AIPU call coordinating Arab parliamentary eff ..

18 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber awards winners of 2nd edition of ..

18 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,491 new COVID-19 cases, 1,826 reco ..

48 minutes ago

SEHA shares latest developments of third phase of ..

48 minutes ago

Etisalat UAE recognised fastest mobile network ope ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.