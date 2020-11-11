UrduPoint.com
Top Lebanese Diplomat Calls Influx Of Syrian Refugees 'Economic Catastrophe' For Nation

Wed 11th November 2020

Top Lebanese Diplomat Calls Influx of Syrian Refugees 'Economic Catastrophe' for Nation

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) The large number of Syrian refugees that fled to Lebanon since 2011 has been an "economic catastrophe" for the country, Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Damascus international conference on the return of refugees, Wehbe said that the refugee burden was an "economic catastrophe faced by Lebanon since the beginning of the Syrian war.

He noted that the large refugee presence had contributed to the economic burden that Lebanon could not carry and also threatened political stability.

According to Wehbe, the key obstacle to the settlement of the Syrian refugee crisis, when most of the territories have returned under the government's control, is the lack of will of the international community.

"The main impediment to finding a solution for the Syrian displaced people is an absence of collective international will," the minister said.

