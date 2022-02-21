UrduPoint.com

Top-Level Russian Officials Say Moscow Has No Other Option But To Recognize LPR, DPR

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2022 | 10:10 PM

Top-Level Russian Officials Say Moscow Has No Other Option But to Recognize LPR, DPR

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Top-level Russian officials during the meeting of the Russian Security Council on Monday expressed the joint understanding that Moscow has no other option but to recognize the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk republics.

"For several years now, the Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics, the citizens of these republics have been looking with hope and asking Russia to protect them in the hope of working, raising their children, living in peace. I am absolutely convinced that it is necessary to realize their rights and to protect them. I am convinced that the decision to recognize these republics will contribute to that. We will realize that hope," Russian Federal Security Service Director Alexander Bortnikov told the meeting.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu backed the statement by saying "we were left no choice. So I unequivocally say 'yes.' Yes, we must recognize (the republics)."

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin added that "the LPR and the DPR should be recognized in the event of lack of progress" in negotiations with the West on the situation in the breakaway Donbas region.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that he sees no other option but to recognize the republics, as the West is unlikely to "come to its senses" and "to change its stance."

Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev and Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Chief Sergei Naryshkin supported their colleagues on the matter.

