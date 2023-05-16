UrduPoint.com

Top-Level Turkey-Russia Talks May Become Last Hope For Grain Deal - Source To Sputnik

May 16, 2023



ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) The top-level Turkish-Russian talks may become the last hope if discussions on the Black Sea grain deal fail to bring results, a source familiar with the talks told Sputnik.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday that discussions about the future of the grain deal will resume at a technical level in the coming days.

"Yes, this will probably be the last hope, the stage when it is extremely clear that the talks (on extending the deal) are in a deadlock. But now I have nothing to tell you about the existence of such plans and, accordingly, about any terms, but they (negotiations) are possible," the source said when asked about the likelihood of top-level talks should progress not be made by May 18.

