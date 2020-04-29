Top Lithuanian Diplomat Asks US for Support in Belarusian NPP Issue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius has asked US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun to support the country's position on the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), which is regarded by Vilnius as an unsafe facility that undermines ecology and even national security, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Linkevicius had appealed to the United States with a request to support Lithuania, claiming that the construction of the power plant in the Grodno Region near the city of Astravets did not comply with environmental and nuclear safety standards, and it should also comply with the EU recommendations on stress tests before launching the NPP.

The top diplomat added that Western countries were interested in Belarus being politically and economically independent. He said that Lithuania was ready to work together to help Belarus achieve energy independence if the neighboring country was also willing to make efforts.

"We [with the US] must work together in order to preserve the freedom and independence of Belarus. The construction of the Astravets NPP is contrary to economic logic. This imposes a huge economic burden on the country and strengthens its dependence on Russia," Linkevicius said.

He also expressed concern regarding Minsk's insufficient efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Belarusian Nuclear Power plant is being constructed by Atomstroyexport, a subsidiary of Rosatom. It will feature two power units with VVER-1200 water-water energetic reactors.

Lithuania has been protesting its construction since day one, claiming that it is dangerous. Minsk has meanwhile maintained that the project meets the highest security standards.