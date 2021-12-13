UrduPoint.com

Top Luxembourg Diplomat Says Russia, West Need Political Will To Solve Ukraine Crisis

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 08:37 PM

Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said Monday that Russia, NATO and the European Union needed political will to ease tensions over Ukraine

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said Monday that Russia, NATO and the European Union needed political will to ease tensions over Ukraine.

Asselborn told reporters in a doorstep interview ahead of the EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels that the rivals needed to come together to talk over their divisions like they did in Helsinki in the 1970s.

"We must do it again turn military threats to dialogue. Russia says every day that it does not plan to attack Ukraine. I think it's good. NATO is not an aggressor. It is a defensive alliance and it will never attack Russia. So the answer is obvious we need only political will to do it right," he said.

Last week's video call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden marked the start of a new phase in their relations, Asselborn suggested.

He said there was no military solution to the Ukrainian crisis and sanctions could not be imposed weekly.

"The Ukrainian crisis cannot be solved by military means and the solution is Minsk (Agreements). Minsk is six years old and is currently somewhat brain-dead. The Normandy Four exists but is no longer active. We lack political will to do this," he said.

President Putin denied plans of invading Ukraine last week. He instead accused NATO of ignoring Moscow's "red lines" with its eastward expansion and demanded that it stop seeking to incorporate Ukraine into the alliance. Biden ruled out making such promises but said he would not send troops to the country if tensions escalate. He also threatened Russia with sweeping new sanctions were it to invade its neighbor.

