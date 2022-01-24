UrduPoint.com

Top Luxembourgian Diplomat Warns Against Giving In To 'Logic Of War'

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2022 | 04:18 PM

Top Luxembourgian Diplomat Warns Against Giving In to 'Logic of War'

Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn warned on Monday against "giving in to the logic of war" after the United States told the families of its diplomats in Ukraine to leave over fears of a war with Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn warned on Monday against "giving in to the logic of war" after the United States told the families of its diplomats in Ukraine to leave over fears of a war with Russia.

"No," he told reporters in Brussels in response to a question whether the European Union would pull its diplomats from Ukraine amid reports of a looming Russian invasion in Ukraine.

"We are in a scenario where we are trying to avoid a war... We have the remedy and we will do everything to avoid the patient's death, and we are doing everything so that a war does not break out," he said.

The EU and NATO, Asselborn said, invited Russia to a "process" to de-escalate tensions around Ukraine.

Russia and NATO have accused each other of a military buildup near the Ukrainian border.

"As NATO and the EU, the so-called West, we have responded in the right way to these threatening circumstances in the recent days and weeks. We made the Russians an offer to start a process, and we need to give diplomacy a chance," he said.

The Luxembourgian diplomat argued that the Russians "do not wake up every night at 3 a.m. to demand an attack on Ukraine."

Russia has repeatedly denied claims of acting aggressively toward Ukraine or preparing for an invasion. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia was free to move its troops anywhere within its borders.

