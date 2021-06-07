Top Maldives' Diplomat Abdulla Shahid Elected as President of 76th General Assembly - UN

Abdulla Shahid, the Foreign Minister for the Maldives, has been elected as President of the 76th session of the UN's General Assembly, current President Volkan Bozkir said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Abdulla Shahid, the Foreign Minister for the Maldives, has been elected as President of the 76th session of the UN's General Assembly, current President Volkan Bozkir said on Monday.

"His Excellency Abdulla Shahid of the Maldives received 143 votes. Having gained the necessary majority, Mr.

Abdulla Shahid from the Maldives was elected President of the 76th session of the General Assembly," Bozkir said.

Candidates must collect a total of 96 votes to be elected. Shahid's opponent, former Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Zalmay Rassoul, received 48 votes.

Shahid began his career in the Foreign Ministry back in 1983, becoming the head of the presidential administration in 1995 - a position he held for a decade. He was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs in 2007, and again took up the position in 2018.