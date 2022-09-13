UrduPoint.com

Top Manager At Russian Aircraft Plant Arrested For Treason - FSB

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2022 | 12:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) A resident of the Moscow Region ” a top manager at a Russian aircraft plant ” was arrested in a case of treason for handing over to Kiev photographs of drawings of military aviation equipment, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday.

"Citizen of Russia accused of high treason for transferring information to Ukraine to the detriment of the security of Russia," the FSb said in a statement.

The Russian, having access to classified documents, photographed fragments of drawings of military aircraft parts. Through electronic communication channels, he handed them over to a citizen of Ukraine ” an employee of the Odessa Aviation Plant, the statement added.

More Stories From World

