(@FahadShabbir)

A close aide of overthrown civilian leader and senior member of the former ruling National League for Democracy Party in Myanmar, Nyan Win, has died of COVID-19 in Yangon hospital on Tuesday, Myanmar Now reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) A close aide of overthrown civilian leader and senior member of the former ruling National League for Democracy Party in Myanmar, Nyan Win, has died of COVID-19 in Yangon hospital on Tuesday, Myanmar Now reported.

The 78-year-old Nyan Win, who had preexisting health conditions including diabetes and kidney problems, has been in military detention since February 21 on charges of inciting public disorder. He was later moved to the Insein prison, where he was believed to have contracted COVID-19.

Nyan Win was transferred to the hospital on July 11 to receive emergency COVID-19 treatment before he died on Tuesday.

He is one of the first political prisoners to die of COVID-19.

On February 1, Myanmar's military overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency. The military also arrested State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint over alleged electoral fraud, and later, on charges of violating COVID-19 restrictions. Myanmar is presently struggling with a spike in infections and fatalities from a devastating third wave of coronavirus.

Myanmar's daily increase in COVID-19 cases has topped 5,000 for the first time on Monday.