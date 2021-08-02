UrduPoint.com

Top Military Officials From Israel, UK Discuss 'Common Challenges' - IDF

Mon 02nd August 2021 | 12:20 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi, the head of the IDF General Staff, has discussed with his UK colleague Nick Carter the common challenges that both countries are facing, the Israeli Defense Forces said on Sunday.

"IDF Chief of the General Staff LTG Aviv Kohavi just concluded a conversation with his British counterpart, Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Nick Carter. The two discussed recent events in the region and common challenges faced by both countries," the IDF tweeted.

On Friday, Zodiac Maritime operator said that the Japanese-owned ship was attacked off the coast of Oman, adding that the suspected piracy incident left two crew members, citizens of Romania and the UK, dead.

Later in the day, the company said that the crew took back control of the ship and the US navy was escorting it. According to media reports, the vessel could be related to an Israeli billionaire. On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett stated there was intelligence indicating that Iran was involved in the attack. Iran has denied having any role in the incident.

