Top Military Officials of Armenia, US Hold Meeting in Washington - Defense Ministry

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) Armenian Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces and First Deputy Defense Minister Lt. Gen. Edward Asryan met with US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley during his working visit to Washington, the Armenian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"As part of the conference taking place in Washington, Asryan had a short conversation with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley. During the conversation, the importance of the state partnership program with Kansas was emphasized," the ministry said.

Asryan is on a working visit to the United States where he attended the conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Department of Defense and National Guard State Partnership Program.