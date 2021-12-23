Top Military Officials Of Russia, UK Discuss Global Issues - Moscow
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 10:26 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Russia's Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov and Chief of UK Defence Staff Antony Radakin discussed global and regional issues during a phone conversation on Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"On December 23, 2021 ... Gerasimov, held a phone conversation with ... Redakin. An exchange of views took place on topical issues of global and regional security," the ministry told reporters.