Top Military Officials of Russia, UK Discuss Global Issues - Moscow

Russia's Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov and Chief of UK Defence Staff Antony Radakin discussed global and regional issues during a phone conversation on Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Russia's Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov and Chief of UK Defence Staff Antony Radakin discussed global and regional issues during a phone conversation on Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On December 23, 2021 ... Gerasimov, held a phone conversation with ... Redakin. An exchange of views took place on topical issues of global and regional security," the ministry told reporters.