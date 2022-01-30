UrduPoint.com

Top Military Officials Of US, Ukraine Discuss Situation In Eastern Europe - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Top Military Officials of US, Ukraine Discuss Situation in Eastern Europe - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley discussed the recent developments in the security situation in Eastern Europe with top Ukrainian military official Valerii Zaluzhnyi over phone, the Pentagon reported Saturday.

"The military leaders continued to exchange assessments of the evolving security environment in Eastern Europe. Ukraine has the right to be independent, to maintain territorial integrity and sovereignty. The Chairman reiterated the U.S. policy to continue to support an independent Ukraine and their goals, and our continued effort to enhance their ability to protect themselves," the official readout of the conversation said.

The Pentagon added that Ukraine plays a critical role in maintaining peace and stability in Europe.

On Friday, Milley claimed that Russia had amassed enough forces at the Ukrainian border to launch an attack at any moment, and called for continuing the search for a diplomatic solution to the crisis. Moscow has repeatedly denied any intention to invade its neighbor, instead voicing concern over the growing NATO presence near its borders and militarization of Ukraine.

>