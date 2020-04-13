UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top Moldovan Court Rules Coronavirus Crisis Package Unconstitutional

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 11:25 PM

Top Moldovan Court Rules Coronavirus Crisis Package Unconstitutional

Moldova's Constitutional Court on Monday rejected the recently enacted coronavirus economic stimulus package, saying the parliament's support was mandatory

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Moldova's Constitutional Court on Monday rejected the recently enacted coronavirus economic stimulus package, saying the parliament's support was mandatory.

The government took over the implementation of the bill after the parliament could not muster enough legislators to meet a quorum. It took effect automatically on April 2.

Justice Liuba Sova ruled that the law was unconstitutional because it had been passed "in breach of the legislative procedure." It was immediately voided.

Lawmaker Sergiu Litvinenco, who filed the complaint, said the opposition objected to tax changes in the bill that he argued had nothing to do with coronavirus response.

Moldova declared a 60-day state of emergency in mid-March to limit the spread of the virus. The eastern European nation had 1,662 confirmed coronavirus cases and 32 deaths as of Sunday.

Related Topics

Parliament Moldova April Sunday Government Court Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chief Minister felicitates Sikh community on Khals ..

49 seconds ago

WHO Does Not Have Full Picture of What COVID-19 Im ..

53 seconds ago

SSH equipped with all medical facilities for coron ..

54 seconds ago

UN Working With Yemeni Warring Parties to Prepare ..

56 seconds ago

COVID-19 Cases in Greece Increase to 2,145, Death ..

5 minutes ago

New York governor says worst of pandemic 'is over' ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.