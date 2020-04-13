Top Moldovan Court Rules Coronavirus Crisis Package Unconstitutional

Moldova's Constitutional Court on Monday rejected the recently enacted coronavirus economic stimulus package, saying the parliament's support was mandatory

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Moldova's Constitutional Court on Monday rejected the recently enacted coronavirus economic stimulus package, saying the parliament's support was mandatory.

The government took over the implementation of the bill after the parliament could not muster enough legislators to meet a quorum. It took effect automatically on April 2.

Justice Liuba Sova ruled that the law was unconstitutional because it had been passed "in breach of the legislative procedure." It was immediately voided.

Lawmaker Sergiu Litvinenco, who filed the complaint, said the opposition objected to tax changes in the bill that he argued had nothing to do with coronavirus response.

Moldova declared a 60-day state of emergency in mid-March to limit the spread of the virus. The eastern European nation had 1,662 confirmed coronavirus cases and 32 deaths as of Sunday.