Top Moldovan, French Diplomats Discuss Security Situation In Transnistria

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2022 | 03:35 PM

Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said on Wednesday that he has discussed the recent assaults in the breakaway region of Transnistria and their effects on the security situation in a phone call with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian

"We discussed the incidents that have taken place in the last two days in the Transnistrian region of our country, which are aimed at aggravating the security situation, and praised France's unwavering support for Moldova's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Popescu said on social media.

Popescu added that he raised the issue of energy security as well, and expressed the hope of France's support in this area.

A series of explosions occurred on Monday in the Transnistrian capital of Tiraspol in the building of the Ministry of State Security. On Tuesday, two explosions hit the Maiac town in the Grigoriopol district of Transnistria.

No casualties were reported following the blasts.

The local authorities introduced the highest level of terrorist threat alert. The Transnistrian investigative authority has initiated a criminal probe into "an act of terrorism committed by a group of people with firearms." Transnistrian President Vadim Krasnoselsky claimed that the traces of the organizers lead to Ukraine, while Moldovan President Maia Sandu insisted that the attempts to escalate the situation in the region are undertaken by violent forces within Transnistria, which intend to drag Moldova into war.

Transnistria, 60% of whose population is Russian and Ukrainian, sought to secede from Moldova since before the collapse of the Soviet Union, fearing that Moldova would integrate with Romania. In 1992, after a failed attempt by the Moldovan authorities to solve the issue by force, Transnistria became a territory de facto not controlled by Chisinau.

