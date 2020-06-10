Top Moroccan Diplomat Leaves Algeria Over Offensive Remarks Against Algerians- Algiers

A Moroccan senior diplomat in Algeria left the country over his derogatory statements addressed to the Algerians in a video recently published on social media, Algerian president's spokesman Belaid Mohand Oussaid said on Tuesday

ALGIERS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) A Moroccan senior diplomat in Algeria left the country over his derogatory statements addressed to the Algerians in a video recently published on social media, Algerian president's spokesman Belaid Mohand Oussaid said on Tuesday.

In mid-May, the Algerian Foreign Ministry summoned Morocco's ambassador to Algeria in connection with a video of a conversation between the Moroccan council in Algeria and citizens, in which the diplomat called Algeria an "enemy country." The Moroccan embassy in Algeria, in turn, said that the video was premeditated. According to Morocco's news outlets, the council left Oran via an evacuation flight last week.

"The Moroccan council [in the Algerian port city of Oran] has already left the country's territory after Algeria requested his withdrawal, as he went far beyond the line and violated diplomatic etiquette," Oussaid said at a tv press conference.

The council's behavior "was not surprising," Oussaid noted, adding the Algerian authorities considered him "an intelligence officer."

Meanwhile, the spokesman said that this page in the diplomatic relations between the two countries "has been forgotten." According to Oussaid, Algeria hopes to maintain further contact with the neighboring state and raise ties at a new level.