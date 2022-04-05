UrduPoint.com

Top NATO Diplomats To Discuss Additional Assistance To Ukraine On April 6-7 - Stoltenberg

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2022 | 05:46 PM

The foreign ministers of NATO member states will discuss additional assistance to Ukraine at a meeting on April 6-7, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The foreign ministers of NATO member states will discuss additional assistance to Ukraine at a meeting on April 6-7, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"Allies are determined to provide further support to Ukraine, including antitank weapons, air defense systems and other equipment. Allies have also increased humanitarian assistance and financial aid.

NATO will also look to provide cybersecurity assistance and equipment to help Ukraine defend against chemical and biological threats," Stoltenberg told reporters.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will join the meeting on Thursday to provide updates on the latest developments, including Kiev's negotiations with Moscow, he added.

Commenting on a possible peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, the NATO chief said that Kiev should determine itself what kind of peace arrangements it can accept.

More Stories From World

