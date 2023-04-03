Top NATO Diplomats to Discuss Multi-Year Support Program for Ukraine - Stoptenberg

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) NATO foreign ministers will discuss a multi-year support program for Ukraine at a meeting from April 4-5, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.

"Our support is for the long haul, so I expect that ministers will agree to start work on developing on a multi-year (support) program for Ukraine," Stoltenberg said at a press conference ahead of the ministerial meeting.