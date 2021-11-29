Top NATO Diplomats to Discuss Operations in Afghanistan at Latvia Meeting - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) The foreign ministers of NATO countries will discuss the alliance's operations in Afghanistan during their meeting in Riga on November 30-December 1, the US State Department said on Monday.

"In Riga, Allies will discuss NATO's operations in Afghanistan, reflecting on lessons learned to strengthen our unity and willingness to commit effectively to necessary operations and to inform the Alliance's future political-military engagements, including in the global fight against terrorism," the State Department said in a fact sheet.

Afghanistan has been under the rule of the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) since mid-August, when the militants entered Kabul, which led to the collapse of the US-backed government. By late August, the United States and allies had withdrawn their troops from the country, ending the 20 year-long military presence.