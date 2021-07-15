UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top Nigerian University Sends Students Home Over Virus Fears

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 09:55 PM

Top Nigerian university sends students home over virus fears

One of Nigeria's largest universities on Thursday sent residential students home and said it would suspend physical attendance of lectures as fears grow over a new wave of coronavirus in Africa's most populous nation

Lagos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :One of Nigeria's largest universities on Thursday sent residential students home and said it would suspend physical attendance of lectures as fears grow over a new wave of coronavirus in Africa's most populous nation.

Nigeria, which has a population of some 200 million, has recorded around 169,000 cases and 2,125 deaths -- figures that are believed to fall short of the real toll since the number of tests is low.

Last week, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said it had detected the more contagious Delta variant of the virus, putting officials nationwide on alert.

The University of Lagos (UNILAG), with a student population of 55,000, said it reported a surge in the number of Covid diagnoses at its medical centre in the sprawling city of over 20 million inhabitants.

"To check the spread of Covid-19 on campus, the university senate has directed that all students vacate the halls of residence latest by 12.00 noon on Thursday 15 July 2021," it said in a statement.

Lectures will be delivered virtually from July 26 in line with social and physical distance guidelines, it said.

On Thursday, Nigeria's National Agency for food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) said it had approved the Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines and given conditional approval for Russia's Sputnik V jab.

Nigeria started inoculating its population in March with four million doses of the Astrazeneca/Oxford University Covid-19 (Covishield) vaccine. Pfizer and the Johnson & Johnson jabs have also been approved.

Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu urged residents last week to comply with Covid protocols as he warned of a third pandemic wave.

The country's commercial capital has been the epicentre of Nigeria's outbreak, accounting for more than a third of the nationwide total.

Nigeria has also barred passengers who are not citizens or permanent residents from entering the country if they have been in South Africa in the past 14 days over coronavirus concerns.

The decision announced last month comes almost two months after similar restrictions were imposed on travellers coming from Brazil, India and Turkey, sparked by the rise of more virulent Covid strains.

Related Topics

India Africa Senate Governor Russia Turkey Student Alert Lagos Brazil South Africa Nigeria March July All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Liwa Date Festival launched under preventive and p ..

56 minutes ago

Investigation into Dasu incident confirms traces o ..

1 hour ago

Ahsan Mohsin, supported by Minal Khan, gets COVID ..

1 hour ago

President Alvi gets briefing at ISI headquarters A ..

1 hour ago

Woman kills husband over murdering her former life ..

29 seconds ago

UN Rights Chief Says Alarmed by Belarus Security F ..

30 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.