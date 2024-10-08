Top Of The COPs: The Key UN Climate Summits
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2024 | 09:20 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The United Nations has been holding global climate summits, or COPs (Conference of the Parties), since 1995 as it tries to stabilise greenhouse gas emissions and prevent climate change.
Here are some of the standout gatherings:
- 1990: The beginnings -
In 1990 UN climate experts reported that heat-trapping greenhouse gases generated by human activity are on the rise, and could intensify planetary warming.
Two years later, 150 leaders at the UN "Earth Summit" in Rio de Janeiro set up the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), with the aim of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
The first COP met in Berlin in 1995, with vastly different priorities and concerns emerging.
- 2005: COP3, Kyoto Protocol -
In 1997, nations agreed in Kyoto, Japan, on a landmark treaty setting a 2008-2012 timeframe for industrialised nations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by an average 5.2 percent from 1990 levels.
In 2001, the world's then-leading carbon emitter, the United States, refused to ratify the protocol, which took effect in 2005 but failed to contain the explosion of emissions.
- 2009: COP15, Copenhagen catastrophe -
COP15 in Copenhagen failed in December 2009 to achieve an agreement for the post-2012 period, amid bickering between rich and poor countries.
Several dozen major emitters, including China and the United States, reached a political goal of limiting global temperature increases to two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels but were vague regarding how the goal was to be reached.
In 2015, around 195 country delegations signed up to the Paris Agreement to limit warming to "well below" 2C above pre-industrial levels.
A more ambitious cap of 1.5C was also adopted.
But the first global stocktake in 2023 of the accord affirmed that the world was not on track to limit global warming to 1.5C and outlined bold actions for governments and stakeholders to urgently undertake.
- 2021: COP26 ends in tears -
Under the chairmanship of Britain's Alok Sharma, nearly 200 countries pledged at COP26 in Glasgow in 2021 to speed up the fight against rising temperatures, after two weeks of marathon negotiations.
But India and China weakened the language of the final text to retain high-polluting coal, forcing tears and an exasperated apology from Sharma as he brought down the gavel.
- 2023: COP28, beginning of the end for coal -
Nearly 200 countries at COP28 in Dubai in 2023 reached a landmark agreement stating that the world would be "transitioning away from fossil fuels" in order to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.
It is the first time in the COP's history that all fossil fuels are explicitly mentioned in an accord.
The deal was greeted by applause and relief, but small island nations and other countries were more sceptical, as the agreement did not set any precise deadline and left plenty of room for manoeuvre for hydrocarbon-producing countries.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024
Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide
Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect on agro economy
PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana
SU extends deadline for filling out online forms for admissions to bachelor, 3rd ..
KMC to extend all possible support for construction of Red Line Corridor: Mayor ..
Russian envoy calls on Minister, discuss bilateral defence, economic matters
Firearms, bullets seized during special campaign in province: IGP
Year on, Pakistan demands permanent Gaza ceasefire, Israel's accountability as 4 ..
AI to make big difference in next 35 years: Khalid Maqbool
DG RDA launches new property transfer system to facilitate citizens
Romina for working together with provinces to tackle climate challenges
More Stories From World
-
The other greenhouse gases warming the planet11 minutes ago
-
Tragedy of Madrid street sweeper highlights how heatwaves kill22 minutes ago
-
Recent winners of the Nobel Physics Prize32 minutes ago
-
Survivors wait for aid as Trump's lies help cloud Helene response32 minutes ago
-
Top economic official says 'confident' China will hit growth target this year32 minutes ago
-
UN slams terror attack near Karachi airport, killing two Chinese natinals32 minutes ago
-
Category 5 Hurricane Milton roars towards storm-battered Florida42 minutes ago
-
'Invisibility' and quantum computing tipped for physics Nobel42 minutes ago
-
Shanghai stocks rocket more than 10% at open52 minutes ago
-
Shanghai stocks soar to extend stimulus rally amid Asia-wide drop1 hour ago
-
US judge orders Google to open Android to rival app stores1 hour ago
-
Nobel scientist uncovered tiny genetic switches with big potential7 hours ago