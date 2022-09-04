Top Officials From Myanmar, Armenia, Mongolia, China to Attend EEF Plenary - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2022) Prime Ministers of Armenia and Mongolia, along with the head of Myanmar's provisional government and a top Chinese lawmaker will take part in the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 7, the Kremlin said on Sunday.

On September 7, Putin will attend the plenary session of the 7th Eastern Economic Forum. The forum, dedicated to the "Path to a Multipolar World," will take place on September 5-8 in Vladivostok at the Far Eastern Federal University.

"Together with the Russian President, the Chairman of the State Administration Council, Prime Minister of the Provisional Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Mongolia Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Li Zhanshu will participate in the plenary session," the statement said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Malaysian counterpart, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, will give a video address to the participants of the plenary session.

According to the regional authorities, Myanmar's leader arrived in Vladivostok earlier on Sunday.