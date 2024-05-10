Top opponent of India PM Modi leaves prison on bail

A top opponent of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi left jail on Friday warning that his country was facing "dictatorship" after a court ordered his release on bail to campaign in an ongoing national election

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) A top opponent of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi left jail on Friday warning that his country was facing "dictatorship" after a court ordered his release on bail to campaign in an ongoing national election.

Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister of the capital Delhi and a key leader in an opposition alliance formed to compete against Modi in the polls, was detained in March over a long-running corruption probe.

He is among several leaders of the bloc under criminal investigation, with one of his colleagues describing his arrest the month before national polls began as a "political conspiracy" orchestrated by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Kejriwal was greeted by more than 1,000 exuberant supporters as he walked out of Tihar Jail on Friday evening.

"We have to save this country from dictatorship," he told the crowd. "I am fighting against it with all of my might."

India's Supreme Court said earlier he could leave custody until June 1, the last day of voting in the six-week election.

"No doubt, serious accusations have been made, but he has not been convicted," their ruling said.

"He does not have any criminal antecedents. He is not a threat to the society."