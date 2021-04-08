UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top Opposition Leader Goes On Trial In Georgia

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 03:19 PM

Top opposition leader goes on trial in Georgia

A jailed top opposition leader in Georgia went on trial Thursday in a case that has deepened a protracted post-electoral political crisis in the Caucasus country

Tbilisi, April 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :A jailed top opposition leader in Georgia went on trial Thursday in a case that has deepened a protracted post-electoral political crisis in the Caucasus country.

The ex-Soviet country in Europe's southeast has been in the grip of a crisis since parliamentary polls in October, which the opposition denounced as rigged.

The crisis was further exacerbated in February when police arrested Nika Melia -- leader of the United National Movement, Georgia's main opposition force -- in a violent raid on his party headquarters and placed him in pre-trial detention.

Melia, 41, is accused of "organising mass violence" during anti-government protests in June 2019 that saw largely peaceful demonstrators briefly attempt to storm the gates of the parliament courtyard.

His trial opened Thursday at a courthouse in the capital Tbilisi in a hearing held behind closed doors due to pandemic measures, with opposition leaders and hundreds of his supporters gathered outside.

The hearing was brief, with a judge granting the defence team's demand to lift a ban on Melia attending his own trial and setting the next hearing for Tuesday.

Melia, who has rejected the charges as false and politically motivated, could face nine years behind bars.

His lawyer Giorgi Kondakhishvili told AFP ahead of the trial that he will demand his client's "release from illegal pre-trial detention".

Opposition parties have demanded snap elections and refused to enter the newly elected parliament, claiming the ruling Georgian Dream won a rigged election.

Georgia's prime minister resigned and thousands of opposition supporters rallied in Tbilisi in February in protest against Melia's arrest after he refused to pay an increased bail fee.

The next month, European Council President Charles Michel initiated negotiations between Georgia's government and the opposition to de-escalate spiralling tensions, but two rounds of tense EU-mediated talks have failed to produce a breakthrough.

Brussels and Washington have led a chorus of international condemnation of Melia's arrest, as fears mount in the West over Georgia's perceived backsliding on commitments to democracy.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Storm Prime Minister Protest Police Condemnation Europe Washington Parliament Democracy Tbilisi Georgia February June October 2019 From Government Top Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE Judo Team wins bronze medal at Asia-Oceania Se ..

5 minutes ago

Board of Governors to meet in a virtual session

16 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempt to target Saudi ..

20 minutes ago

Moscow Hopes Europe Will Soon Authorize Russian Va ..

1 minute ago

Indian PM takes 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine

1 minute ago

Northern Ireland's Executive Meeting Thursday Amid ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.