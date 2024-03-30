Open Menu

Top-order Blitz Takes Sri Lanka To 314-4 In Bangladesh Test

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Top-order blitz takes Sri Lanka to 314-4 in Bangladesh Test

Chittagong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) A top-order batting blitz took Sri Lanka to 314-4 and left the tourists firmly in command on the opening day of the second and final Test against Bangladesh on Saturday.

Kusal Mendis top-scored with 93 in Chittagong, while openers Dimuth Karunaratne (86) and Nishan Madushka (57) also helped power the innings.

"Of course we are happy," Karunaratne said.

That's a good score for day one. If we can put on a good total next day, we are in a commanding position," he added.

Dinesh Chandimal was batting on 34 alongside skipper Dhananjaya de Silva on 15 at stumps.

Bangladesh struggled to make an impact after being asked to bowl, with Sri Lanka batting through the morning session without losing a wicket.

Madushka was run out attempting a double shortly after lunch but Karunaratne and Mendis drove the tourists forward with a 114-run stand.

Debutant Hasan Mahmud sent back Karunaratne, who chopped a delivery into the stumps before the tea break.

Karunaratne struck eight fours and a six in his 129-ball innings, surviving a run-out scare on 18 after a mix-up with Madushka while taking a single off Hasan.

He said the wicket in Chittagong had been flat in previous years.

"But this year you see there are some turn and seam with the new ball as well," Karunaratne said.

"There are some advantages for the bowlers as well. So I think it might turn later on, day three, four, five, maybe."

